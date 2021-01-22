Yiddish Vinkl for January 22

Aoyfshtand (OYF-shtahnd)
Meaning: insurrection, uprising
• Aoyfshtand Baym Kapitol Zext Yanuar/Insurrection at the Capitol on the 6th of January: certainly of great interest currently and likely historically
• Aoyfshtand is not a staple of Jewish history, except for the Warsaw Ghetto uprising of 1943.
• “Aoyfshtand in Varshever Geto/ The Warsaw Ghetto Uprising –Voices from the Inferno:” exhibition at Yad Vashem that “brings together excerpts from many hours of video testimony given by the survivors of the Warsaw Ghetto and former combatants in the uprising.” (bit.ly/3oN4075)
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland and Columbus Jewish News.