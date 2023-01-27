Yiddish Vinkl for January 27

Narishkeit (NAHR-ish-kite)
Meaning: foolishness
• “Vibald du farshtaist dein narishkeit, bistu a kluger./As long as you understand your foolishness, you are smart.”
• “Yasher Koach (may you have strength, good job) for putting up with my Narishkeit. Advertisement for a greeting card: “The perfect card for anyone who deserves an award for putting up with your shenanigans.” (bit.ly/3XnEzKJ)
• “Narishkeit is Yiddish for nonsense, but the study of narishkeit is narishkeitology.” (Found on Twitter)
• “In Yiddish they call it Narishkeit In Hebrew they call it Shtuyot. All in all, it’s the absurdly mindless level of insignificant hoohaa that both literally and figuratively controls your everyday life.” (Toby Gotesman Schneier, “Caught in a web of minutia and general brickety-brack,” The Jerusalem Post, May 18, 2011.)
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.