Yiddish Vinkl for January 28

Leydik / Leydikeh (LAY-dick)
Meaning: empty
•“Der shversteh ol iz a leydikeh kesheneh / The heaviest burden is an empty pocket.” (bit.ly/3rNll2F)
• “Az der mogn iz leydik iz der moyekh oykh leydik; When the stomach is empty so is the brain.” (bit.ly/34agwYT)
• “Di shverste melokhe iz leydik tsu geyn./The hardest work is to go idle (lit. empty).” (bit.ly/33QYnj9)
• “Taybenyu, mayn vayb, zogt tsu mir: S’iz nito oyf shabes, vey tsu dir; Leydik iz mayn keshene, nito keyn pitak/Taybenyu, my wife, says to me there’s nothing for the Sabbath. Oy, my pocket is empty, not a kopek (From “Jewish Folksongs,” a series of lectures given in either English or Hebrew about the ways folk songs reflect different themes of Jewish heritage. (bit.ly/3KTEBV0)
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.