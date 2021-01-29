Yiddish Vinkl for January 29

Vilde Chaya (VILL-deh CHAI-uh)
Meaning: wild animal; term for a family member “acting out”
• (A mother’s lament about a child “raiding the cookie jar”) – “Es iz a vilde chaya far essen/He’s wild when it comes to food”
• “A child is acting like a vilde chaya if the child: blows out the candles on someone else’s birthday cake; prank calls your office by impersonating you . . . and rudely tendering your resignation to your boss; plays ball in the house while riding a motorcycle.” (bit.ly/3biYPYD)
• (Some variations for sports): a vilde tshirz (wild cheer) for the Browns; a vilde shreyen (yell) for the Cavs; and a shtarke hura (strong hurrah) for Cleveland.
• “Vilde chaya is what your grandmother called you after you had too much salt water taffy and were leaping on the furniture.” (myjewishlearning.com)