Yiddish Vinkl for January 6

Kvell (kvehl)
Meaning: to be extraordinarily pleased; especially, to be bursting with pride, as over one’s family.
• “Norman Lear had no reason to think he would be a comedy icon with some 120 million people watching his shows each week. How his Russian-born Jewish grandparents would have kvelled.” (The Forward, Sept. 17, 2020)
• “Way back in 1828, Noah Webster learned 28 languages in order to write his groundbreaking dictionary. But “kvell” was nowhere to be found among his 70,000 words. His family was surely proud, but it’s safe to assume that not one of them told him, ‘I’m kvelling.”’ (bit.ly/3YUlsZY)
• “ Kvelling gets trickier as your kids get older. Especially if your kid happens not to be on the do-not-pass-go direct path from high school to early admission into Harvard, then on to elite grad school or Wall Street or a fancy internship.” (bit.ly/3WQ9yhR)
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.