Yiddish Vinkl for January 8

Oysgezoomt (OYS-ge-zoomt)
Meaning: fatigued by, exhausted from Zoom
• “Oysgezoomt, a new Yiddish word which sounds similar to oysgemutshet but has a rather different meaning: Overexposed to, fatigued by, exhausted from, bored by, had it with … Zoom; ‘Ich bin azoy oysgezoomt’ /I’m so done with Zoom.” (Gamzumped, Gezoomt and Gezunt | Ralph Genende | The Blogs, timesofisrael.com)
• (An oysgezoomt poem):“I’m still in my room, I see lots of faces from very cool places, it’s been such a boon, but genug shoyn mit zoom/enough with Zoom (bit.ly/353YNQC)
• “I like oysgezoomt. It’s a good Yinglish neologism. It recalls the ever present (in Yiddish) ‘oysgemutshet’ (utterly exhausted) but updated for this new 2020 context.” (bit.ly/3rNMUbi)
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the CJN.