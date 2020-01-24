Yiddish Vinkl for January 24

Broit (broyt)
Meaning: bread
• ”Dem oreman’s yaitzer-horeh iz a skorinkeh broit.” The poor man’s temptation is a loaf of bread.” (haruth.com/mw/orem.htm)
• ”Di liebe iz zees ober siz beser mit a shtikel broit. Love is sweet, but it’s tastier with a piece of bread – Shalom Aleichem” (haruth.com/mw/orem.htm)
• ”Broit un Ehre (‘Bread and Honour’), a Yiddish-language Labour Zionist biweekly newspaper published in Argentina 1909-10, was noted for being prestigious by the Poale Zion movement, a combination of Zionism and socialism.” (alchetron.com/Broit-un-ehre)
