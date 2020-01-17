Yiddish Vinkl for January 17

Schlub (SHLUHB)
Meaning: a stupid, unattractive, clumsy person
• “Candidates say many things on the campaign trail and they are often contradictory or inflammatory... when in truth the poor shlub’s only intention is to get elected.” (See, “Of Noodge and Nudge, of Slob and Schlub,” mosaicmagazine.com/)
• “In addition to schlub, Yiddish has countless words for misfits, including shlemiel, shlemazel, noodnik, shmendrick (small), meiskeit (ugliness) and more. I wouldn’t be surprised if ‘dork’ and ‘nerd’ were originally Yiddish.” (bit.ly/2tM5ZkC)
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.