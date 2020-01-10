Yiddish Vinkl for January 10

Gloybn (GLOY-bn)
Meaning: to believe or trust
• There’s a Yiddish sayings, “Eyn oyg hot mer gloybn vi tsvey oyern./Trust one eye more than two ears.” (bit.ly/37xPC9S) or “Tzu vos gloybn az es zaynen do oygn/Why believe if you have eyes to perceive?” (bit.ly/2tsAQTe)
• Polish Jewish writer Arn Zeitlin, who wrote in Hebrew and Yiddish, produced some of the most powerful literary works in response to the Holocaust, such as the Yiddish collection, “Lider fun khurbn un lider fun gloybn” (“Poems of Destruction and Poems of Belief;,”1967).’” (bit.ly/2QOhS1l)
• Other uses are “ayngloybn – to be brainwashed; obergloybn – a superstition; gloybn-heyler-faith heal-er; nisht tzu gloybn – incredible; gloyb yo, gloyb nisht – believe it or not” (bit.ly/37uvAwW)
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.