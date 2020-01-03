Yiddish Vinkl for January 3

Shammes (SHAH-mus)
Meaning: caretaker of the synagogue; a beadle or sexton; the extra candle used to kindle the other eight of the Chanukah menorah.
• “The shammes in an Eastern European synagogue had to know everyone in town and where everyone lived, since part of his job was to knock on each Jew’s door and rouse him for the service.” (bit.ly/2QsPilZ)
• “The shammes was in a sense the ‘private eye’ of the shtetl: If you wanted to know something about somebody, he was the logical person to ask. In the movie, “The Big Sleep,” Humphrey Bogart as detective Philip Marlowe, when asked what he does, replies: ‘I’m a shamus.’” (See Bogie Speaks Yiddish; (bit.ly/2Zuutup)
• One Shabbat morning, Isaac falls asleep in shul, snoring. Comes the shammes who taps him gently, saying, “Isaac, your snoring is bothering others.” “Just a minute,” Isaac responds. “I pay my dues. I have a right to do what I want.” “I agree,” says the shammes, but your snoring keeps everybody else awake!”
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.