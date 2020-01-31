Yiddish Vinkl for January 31

Khavershaft (CHAHVEHR (guttural ch) -shahft)
Meaning: Friendship, fellowship
• “Khavershaft iz shtarker vi brudershaft / Friendship is stronger than kinship.” (“My Grandfather’s Yiddish Sayings,” bit.ly/36t7fGZ)
• “I learned Yiddish at home and at Workmen’s Circle schools, and spent summers at the Bundist-run Camp Hemshekh, where each day we attended a khavershaft farzamlung (friendship meeting) to hear the news of the world.” (“My Healing From War Story,” bit.ly/2TYKZlx)
• “Our connection with Hemshekh [a Bund-sponsored summer camp] was closer than with the Workmen’s Circle’s own Kinder-Ring. A reunion of Hemshekh-ists was held several years ago, and those who attended still had the spirit of Khavershaft.” (/bit.ly/3aKTqqA)
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.