Yiddish Vinkl for July 10

Tipesh (TIP-ehsh)
Meaning: fool; idiot
• “When a tipesh (moron) dawdles in front of you on the highway, selecting the right curse matters, e.g. ‘Vilst krikhn? Zolst meer krikhn afn boyekh.’ (‘You want to crawl? You should crawl on your belly.’) That’s much more creative and satisfying than the overworked middle finger.” (From review of “Just Say Nu” by Michael Wex; nyti.ms/38nw1uO)
• (Proof that language can be confusing just by the change of a letter): “Tipesh should not be confused with the ‘purely Yiddish’ word of Latin-Greek origin, ‘tipish,’ which sounds alike, but is spelled differently and means typical.’ To confuse the two would be tamevate (foolish).” (bit.ly/3f05So7)
• “There are more words for idiot in Yiddish than there are stars in the sky over Alaska. There is shmok, nar, beheyme, putz, shlemiel, klotz, amoretz, chamer, tipesh, chelmer, shmo, nebesh. ... there’s more, but I need to take a breath.’’ (quora.com / What-is-an-idiot-in-Yiddish)
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.