Yiddish Vinkl for July 16

Mechayeh (me-CHAI-yeh – with guttural ch)
Meaning: a feeling of pleasure, delight or relief; derived from the Hebrew root chai (life) a mechayeh brings you back to life.
• Currently, with climate change, walking into an air conditioned room on a hot day is a mechayeh. “According to Leo Rosten, author of “The Joys of Yiddish,” mechayeh is uttered with a smile, a grin, or a pleased cluck. We imagine that back in the shtetl, it was a mechayeh when the Russian soldiers rode by and didn’t stop to break down your door.” (bit.ly/36zfKTu)
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.