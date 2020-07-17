Yiddish Vinkl for July 17

Adank (a-DAHNK)
Meaning: thank you
• Of the many ways to say thank you in Yiddish, the fanciest might be: A shainer rainer dank, literally meaning “a pretty pure thank you’ to which one might add, ‘fun dos hartz/ from the heart.’”
• “Finally. A book about Jews written entirely in questions. Is that perfect? Reb Mlotek, adank for this bukh. / Thanks for this book.” (Review of “Why Jews Do That Or 30 Questions Your Rabbi Never Answered” by Avram Mlotek, Faby Rodriguez and Jenny Young)
• “The guest speaker at the main graduation was German Chancellor Helmut Kohl. From what little German I understand (via Yiddish), the translator was embellishing massively ... like when he said ‘adank,’ which is simply thank you, and the translator said, ‘My most heartfelt thanks go out,’ etc. (Comment from a blogger who attended a friend’s graduation from Brandeis.)
• “Gracias a la vida – Adank dir main lebn,” meaning ‘thanks to life’ in Ladino and Yiddish; sung by Zoila, described as ‘a lyrical singer dedicated to the traditional Jewish repertoire who also does Yiddish versions of tangos and international themes.’”
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.