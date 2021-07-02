Yiddish Vinkl for July 2

Ayzn (EYE-zn)
Meaning: iron
• “A mentsh iz shvakher fun a flig un shtarker fun ayzn. / A human is weaker than a fly and stronger than iron.” (bit.ly/3zR5dAx)
• “Tsores zaynen far dem mentshn vi zhaver far ayzn. / Troubles are to man what rust is to iron.” (bit.ly/3d88SQn)
• “Pumping ayzn” – seen on a T-shirt worn by man heading to the gym (bit.ly/3xNANx2)
• “Eisen originally was an occupational name for an ironworker ... adopted as an ornamental name from modern German Eisen ‘iron’ or the Yiddish cognate ayzn.” (bit.ly/3delhCq)
