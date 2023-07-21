Yiddish Vinkl for July 21

Tsedreyt (tseh-DRAYT)
Meaning: confused, mixed up
• “I decided to contact my aunt whom I had not seen since 1968, when I met her on a trip to Israel. It took her a moment to understand my tsemisht tsedreyt tsebrokhane Yiddish. (my confused, distorted, broken Yiddish). But we had a lovely chat, and I had a very real sense of reconnecting with mispocha.” (bit.ly/34e70ol)
• “I know what you’re thinking. Oh, some fancy schmancy authors sprinkled Dick and Jane with a smattering of Yiddish. You’d be tsedreyt in kop if you think that way.” (Reviewer’s comment on the satirical book, “Yiddish With Dick and Jane,” published in 2004, featuring lines like “Jane is married to Bob. Jane loves Bob very much. Bob is a real mensch.” (bit.ly/3pYSziv)
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.