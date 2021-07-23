Yiddish Vinkl for July 23

Platzn; Plotzn (PLAHTSN)
Meaning: to burst (out of excitement, joy), to crack, collapse
• If ever there was an overworked Yiddish word, it’s platz. It can mean a place, e.g. plaza; beach, a crack as in a wall; or to burst. So if the heat makes you platz, you can go to the plazhe (beach).
• “When your boiler plotzes in the literal sense, you may plotz in the figurative sense.
• But there is also plotzing to do something (like fix that boiler), plotzing from laughter – when you discover that insurance will cover the boiler.” (bit.ly/36KJjS5)
• “Oy, am I tired; I just ran a 4-minute mile. I could just plotz. That is, collapse.” (bit.ly/2VSwlzu)
• “Your mama will kvell and your zayde will plotz, so get off your tush and go from pisher to maven in Yiddish. What have you got to lose?” (From a Yiddish class announcement in a synagogue bulletin) (bit.ly/3ilY039).
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.