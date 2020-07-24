Yiddish Vinkl for July 24

Tsukerkrenk [tsooker-KREHNK)
Meaning: diabetes (literally sugar illness)
• “My doctor put me on a ‘diete’ and prescribed Glucophage tablets for my ‘tsukerkrenk’ (diabetes)” (bit.ly/2ZBp6eM)
• A joke about tsukerkrenk: “A Frenchman, a German and a Jew walk into a bar. ‘I’m tired and thirsty,’ said the Frenchman. ‘I must have wine.’ ‘I’m tired and thirsty,’ said the German. ‘I must have beer.’ ‘I’m tired and thirsty,’ said the Jew. ‘ I must have diabetes.”’
• The movie ‘Steel Magnolias” was written in “dermonung” (remembrance) of the writer’s sister and her son who was
2 years old at the time of her death in 1986 due to complications of tsukerkrenk and a “hir” (kidney) transplant from her mother. (bit.ly/3944XRo)
• In the German literature, diabetes came to be known as the Judenkrankheit, or “Jewish disease.”
