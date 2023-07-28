Yiddish Vinkl for July 28

Oysgelozt (OYS-gell-ozt)
Meaning: turned out
• (Yiddish Expression) – “s’hot zikh oysgelozt a boydem”, literally, “it turned out to be an attic,” but meaning “nothing came of it” or ‘it was all a big crock.”
• “Mayn mame hot mikh gelozt shtudirn (My mother allowed me to study)/ Zi hot gevolt az fun mir zol zayn a lat (She wanted something to become of me)/Fun deym alemen hot zikh gur oys-gelozt (From all of this, nothing turned out)/Ikh ti mir blind arimshpatsirn./ Elnt bin ekh, in na venad (Blindly I wander around/ lonely am I and homeless.)” (Verse from “Der Finsterer Nacht/ The Dark Night,” song written 1934 and often sung by young Jewish men about to be inducted into the Austria-Hungarian army. They wandered in groups from town to town so they would intentionally fail the draft because of their poor health; bit.ly/3Y6OyW7)
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.