Yiddish Vinkl for July 29

Leybt (LAYBT)
Meaning: lives
• “Er leybt ir Gott in Odessa.” Meaning, “he lives like God in Odessa,” i.e. there are so many nonbelievers there, that God doesn’t have anything to do. This Jewish saying derives from the high percentage of secular Jews who have lived there – close to 1/3 of the total population of 200,000 by the late 1800’s.
• “Zing ikh mir a lidele/ leybedik in minter – /Makht di nudl din-din-din, in di sher helft inter / I sing a little song, lively and the needle makes the sound of din-din-din and the scissor helps it along.” (From “Bin ikh mir a shnayderl” / “I Am a Little Tailor,” see bit.ly/3zmw49i)
• (Proverb) “Alts vos leybt muz af eybik fargeyn / For all that lives, ever away must be sent. (bit.ly/3ojDyDA)
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for Cleveland Jewish News.