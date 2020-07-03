Yiddish Vinkl for July 3

Chochem (CHOH-chem, with guttural ch)
Meaning: wise man; (ironically) a know-it-all
• “You think you’re a ‘groiysse chochem’ (Yiddish for ‘great sage’) that you know better than the doctors,” he asked. “All the scientists in the world who are telling you how dangerously quick, fast this virus spreads.” (Admonishment by a rabbi in China to avoid congregating for worship during COVID-19; (bit.ly/3g2h5oy)
• Chochem blaylah, a term of derision mixing Yiddish and Hebrew, referring to someone who is only smart at night.
• “In acknowledgment to the wise old bearded scholars who helped make this book possible. Jerry Barnbaum, Morrie Korengold, Gert Korengold, Raymond B. Young and several minor chochems, their feelings shouldn’t be hurt but they didn’t help that much.” (From Martin Marcus, “Yiddish for Yankees: or, Funny, You Don’t Look Gentile,” J.B. Lippicott Company, 1968, Page 9)
• Yiddish proverb – “Beser a klap fun a chochem vi a kush fun a nar / better a slap from a wise man than a kiss from a fool.”
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.