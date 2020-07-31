Yiddish Vinkl for July 31

Shtummie (SHTOO-mee)
Meaning: A dummy; one who doesn’t say much. (“shtum” means silent)
• A shtummie is someone who is stupid enough to think that Joshua led the Hebrews in the battle of Geritol (Jericho).
• ”Look at him. At home, he doesn’t shut up, but the minute a pretty girl walks into the room, suddenly, he’s a shtummie.” (bit.ly/3fWkXb0)
• “Yankel, Minnie’s young son, comes rushing in from school one day, out of breath, shvitzing, gasping for air. ‘What’s wrong?’ cried Minnie. ‘Oh, Mamma, today I saved the whole $2 fare by running behind the bus all the way home.’ ‘Shtummie.’ yells Minnie. ‘Better you should have run behind a taxi and saved $10.”’ (team-bhp.com)
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.