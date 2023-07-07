Yiddish Vinkl for July 7

Tsouris (TSU-rihs)
Meaning: trouble, distress
• “Tsuris can be relatively benign as in, ‘I took this big project on of my own free will, even though I really don’t need the tsuris,’ in which it means the extra hassle and stress and work required. Or it can be more serious, ‘He’s auf tsuris’ means he’s got serious troubles in his life.” (bit.ly/3PEFeXb)
• “My company will be laying off people soon. Do I need this tsuris? (bit.ly/43cpk9w)
• “For almost four years now, plaintiff and her attorneys have been subjected to the constant kvetching by defendants’ counsel, who have made a big tsimmes about the quantity and(ex quality of plaintiff’s responses to discovery requests. His has been the source of much tsuris among plaintiff’s counsel and a big megillah for the court.”(Excerpt from brief in the case of Monica Santiago v. NL Industries, Inc., et. al. U.S. District Court, District of Massachusetts)
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.