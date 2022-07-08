Yiddish Vinkl for July 8

Alevai (al-e-VAI)
Meaning: If only; I hope so; I wish. It should only happen
• “Never a people to be entirely positive nor entirely negative, our word alevai puts us squarely on both sides – we say ‘if only’ in the sense that, as Mel Brooks wrote in song, we ‘hope for the best, expect the worst.”’ (bethshalompgh.org)
• “Alevai, we hope to be around for many years to come.” (Message from chairman of Long Term Members Club at tribute event for older members at a local synagogue)
• “I should have listened and bought 100 shares of Western Union when I had the chance. Alevai.”
• “Alevai, you should live a 120 years plus three months.” “Thank you, but why plus three months?” “I wouldn’t want you to die suddenly.” (Leo Rosten, “The New Joys of Yiddish,” Three Rivers Press, August 2003, page 140)
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for Cleveland Jewish News.