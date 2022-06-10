Yiddish Vinkl for June 10

Hot (rhymes with “ought”)
Meaning: has
• “Vos me hot, vil men nit ; un vos me vil, hot men nit. What one has, one doesn’t want; and what one wants, one cannot have.” (Fred Kogos, “From Shmear to Eternity: The Only Book of Yiddish You’ll Ever Need,” Citadel Press, 2006, Page 351)
• “Di kats vil hot fish, nor zi vil di fis nit aynnetsn. The cat will have fish, but doesn’t want to get her feet wet.” (bit.ly/3maGCkx)
• (Yiddish curse) “A groys gesheft zol er hobn mit shroyre: vus er hot, zol men bay im nit fregn, un vos men fregt zol er nisht hobn. / He should have a large store, and whatever people ask for, he shouldn’t have, and what he does have shouldn’t be requested.” (bit.ly/3zfLb4E)
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for Cleveland Jewish News.