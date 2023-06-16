Yiddish Vinkl for June 16

Umetum (oo-MET-m)
Meaning: everywhere
• “Got geyt mir nokh umetum” (God Follows Me Everywhere), title of poem by Abraham Joshua Heschel (milkenarchive.org)
• “Got hot nit gekent zayn umetum, hot er beshafn mames/God couldn’t be everywhere, so He created mothers.” (bit.ly/3Ja7sVT)
• “ Wi-Fi squatters are umetum – Upon visiting my local Dunkin’ Donuts and Starbucks, Wi-Fi squatters are seated at several of the tables. Wi-Fi squatters are persons who linger in public locations because of its Wi-Fi internet connection. Paying customers who would like to relax with a cup of “kave” (coffee) have no place to “zetsn zikh” (sit down). (bit.ly/3CrKKo8)
• “This month, a collection of new Yiddish songs will be performed for the first time in America at a Manhattan, N.Y., museum. As they say in the mameloshn (mother tongue), ‘Dos Yidish lid iz umetum.’ In other words, ‘Yiddish song is in the air (everywhere).”’ (bit.ly/3CrL6es)
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.