Yiddish Vinkl for June 17

Forshpeiz (FOR-shpice)
Meaning: Appetizer
• “Let’s start, of course, with the forshpeiz (appetizer) ... Greebenes (pronounced GRIB-binnis), which are pieces of chicken skin, deep-fried in schmaltz, onions and salt until crispy brown – a great appetizer for the next cardiology convention.” (“How to Bring Back Grandma’s Yiddish Cooking,” from the December 2005 edition of the Jewish Magazine, jewishmag.com)
• “The works in this journal are not presented as the definitive treatment of the subject at hand; they are offered, rather, as a forshpeiz, presented to whet readers’ appetites for knowledge and leave them wanting more.” (See “Prism, An Interdisciplinary Journal for Holocaust Educators,” a publication of the Azrieli Graduate School of Jewish Education and Administration at Yeshiva University; yu.edu/sites/default/files/legacy)
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for Cleveland Jewish News.