Yiddish Vinkl for June 18

Shteigen (SHTY-gen)
Meaning: growth
• “Fitness is a hedge against sickness. You don’t have to be fit to start training and eating better. Training and eating better is how you get fit and achieve continued ‘shteigen’ (growth).” Comment by Rabbi Herschel Praeger, a health and nutrition consultant known as “Rabbi Fitness.” (bukharianjewishlink.com)
• (Yiddish saying) “Durch shveigen ken men nisht shteigen / You can’t get ahead by keeping quiet.”
• “There is a wonderful book filled with anecdotes and sources aimed at building greater enthusiasm for learning Torah; it’s called ‘Shteigen.’… The necessity of our full engagement and integration with our Jewish experience. (bit.ly/3iyKfjI )
• True tranquility is accustoming oneself to hard work and carrying responsibility, for this fortifies the body and soul and enables it to stand strong against the regular winds of change – ‘Shteigen’” (bit.ly/3xidVpj)
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.