Yiddish Vinkl for June 19

Es Pas Nisht (ess PAHS nisht)
Meaning: not proper; doesn’t pass muster
• (Yiddish saying) Aleyn zikh tsu loybn past nisht, ober es shat nisht/ Praising oneself isn’t fitting, but it does no harm (either).
• Very good for teaching good manners to children, i.e. “Don’t chew with your mouth open. Es pas nisht.”
• Es pas nisht going into a store without a mask in a pandemic.
• “When a child misbehaves, responding with a gentle admonishment, ‘es pas nisht,’ followed by a reassurance the child ‘will do better next time’ is particularly effective.” (From column on Jewish education in the Dayton Jewish Observer in December 2016)
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.