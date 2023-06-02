Yiddish Vinkl for June 2

Oibershteh (OY-bur-shteh)
Meaning: above, outer
• “Dos oibershteh klaid fardekt di untershteh leid / The outer garment conceals the inner torment.” (bit.ly/45Ciug3)
• “ Salist (Poland) was organized in the late 18th century when its first synagogue was built. Another synagogue, Di Groise Shul (The Large Synagogue) with 400 seats was built in the mid-19th century. Later, yet another synagogue was built, called Di Oibershteh Shul (The Upper Synagogue) (bit.ly/3WKZhF6)
• “… There was an increasingly dolorous mood among Polish Jewry from the late 1920s to the mid-1930s … The deeply devout wavered little in the certainty of der oibershteh firt di velt (the One above directs the world), and many believed they would be rescued. However, a growing number of ordinary Jews began to reassess whether the glorious futures they had been promised still made sense.” (Kenneth B. Moss, “An Unchosen People: Jewish Political Reckoning in Interwar Poland.” Cambridge MA: Harvard University Press, 2021).
