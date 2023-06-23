Yiddish Vinkl for June 23

Essen (EH-sn)
Meaning: to eat
• “-Tsu fil essen un trinken in dales zinken./Too much eating and drinking leads to poverty.” (bit.ly/3JlbN8I)
• “Ich ken nisht shloofen; ich ken nisht essen; vayl ich bin in libe./I can’t sleep; I can’t eat; because I’m in love.” (bit.ly/3JkkNL8)
• “The Essen Room delicatessen is confident it will open in its new Hooks Village facility in late October. Neil Parish, the deli’s owner, opened his first deli, The Kibitz Room, in Cherry Hill, N.J., 18 years ago and felt his hometown deserved a taste of what he has to offer.” (bit.ly/3NzcsWz)
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.