Yiddish Vinkl for June 24

Macht (Mahcht- with guttural ch)
Meaning: Make
• Fregt dos vayb ir man, Vas vilstu esn? Entfert er, Es macht mir nit oys. Er est a bisl aun baklogt zikh, dos iz kalt. Aun zi zagt, ‘du hast nisht gezagt az du vilst es heys./The wife asks her husband, “What do you want to eat? He replies, it doesn’t make any difference. He eats a little and complains, ‘This is cold.’ And she says, ‘You didn’t say that you wanted it hot.”
• Dos praiz fun gez macht a groys khiluk … afilu Reform yidn shpatzirn tzu shul aoyf Shabbos./Gas prices are making a big difference. Even Reform Jews are walking to shul on Shabbat.
• “One colorful way Jews can greet each other is with the saying, ‘Vos macht a Yid? Literally this means, ‘What does a Jew make? Idiomatically it means something like, ‘What’s doing, man?’” (yivo.org/Vos-makht-a-yid#)
