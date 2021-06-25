Yiddish Vinkl for June 25

Lakhn (LAH-chen/ with guttural ch)
Meaning: laugh
• (A few of the 50 ways to say laugh in Yiddish): tselakhn zikh – to laugh out loud; lakhn tsu zikh – to chuckle to oneself; lakhn in bord arayn – to chuckle into your beard; lakhn in di vontses arayn – to chuckle into your moustache; lakhn in arbl – to chuckle into your sleeve; lakhn mit trern – to laugh with tears (bit.ly/3gyO6M0)
• “Lakhn: There are reports that it may be good for your health. Research shows that laughing causes the tissue that forms the inner lining of blood vessels to expand and thereby increase “blut” (blood) flow.”(bit.ly/3gAOY2F)
• (A variation, Lachter) Lachter is not actually “laughter,” but rather it means “lighter.” – “Az men redt zich oys dos harts, filn lachter / As one pours out his or her heart, one feels lighter.”
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.