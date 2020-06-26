Yiddish Vinkl for June 26

Shlingen (SHLING-n)
Meaning: swallow
• (Yiddish saying) “Zol er shlingen a shirem un s’zol zikh im efenen in boykh. – He should swallow an umbrella and may it open in his stomach.” (bit.ly/2NhO7EP)
• “For the (comprehensive) dictionary’s brand-new entries, the editors combined already existing Yiddish words into compound words. For example, email is blitspost (‘lightening mail’) and binge watch is shlingen epizodn – literally translated to ‘wolf down episodes.”’ (See “English-Yiddish Dictionary Breathes New Life Into a Historic Language” by Kirstin Fawcett, Nov. 6, 2016; mental floss.com)
• “Gluttony means to gulp down or swallow (‘shlingen’), over-indulgence and over-consumption of food, drink, or wealth (‘raykhkayt’). In Judaism, gluttony or excessive eating and drinking is prohibited.” (See “Overindulgence and Gluttony Are “Nisht” Jewish Values” by Marjorie Gottlieb Wolfe; bit.ly/2Cx41Jh)
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland anf Columbus Jewish News.