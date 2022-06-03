Yiddish Vinkl for June 3

Shlump (shloomp)

Meaning: a person who is stupid, foolish, inept; a person who is sloppily or poorly dressed; a careless dresser, untidy person.”

• “”He’s a bigger shlump than his brother.”

• “On a very cold day, the faithful huddled around the stove in the synagogue. One shlump said, ‘When it’s bitterly cold like this, I know exactly what to do.’ ‘What?’ ‘Shiver.’” (Leo Rosten, “The New Joys of Yiddish,” e-book published by Harmony, April 14, 2010, p. 350)

• “Stop shlumping around and go to work!”

• “Shlumping is the only way he gets up in the morning.”

• “Shlumperei” – (laziness, inefficiency, muddleheadedness.)

Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for Cleveland Jewish News.

