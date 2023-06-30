Yiddish Vinkl for June 30

Bisl (BISS-l)
Meaning: A little bit of something, a tiny piece.
• Composer Joseph Rumshinsky’s song, “A bisl libe un a bisl glik” (“A Bit of Love and a Bit of Luck”) is one of 18 cited musical numbers in a three-act musical comedy called “Tsipke,” that he wrote in 1924. Molly Picon, who starred in the production at the Kessler Second Avenue Theater, wrote the lyrics to the song.” (bit.ly/46qgKqu)
• “Be a ‘bisl fraylekh’’ (little gay) and a little more ‘interesant’ (interesting) for him. His boring day may need a lift and one of your duties is to provide it.” (From a 1955 Good Housekeeping Magazine article, ‘Wifely Duties.’ (With some Yiddish added. See bit.ly/3piShTD).
• “The name bisl means ‘a little bit’ in Yiddish, but don’t expect your grandmother’s latkes. ...” Chef Davey Rabinowitz said, ‘Bisl is the kind of restaurant that thrives on creative cooking techniques and delicious surprises. Pickling, fermenting, smoking, curing and preserving are standards in the kitchen where Asian flavors marry European comfort foods for a blend of innovation.” (Review of new restaurant in Bozeman, Mont.; bit.ly/3Nn95Re)
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.