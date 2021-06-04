Yiddish Vinkl for June 4

Gerechtigkeit (gerech-ti-KITE)
Meaning: justice
• “Justice” was the official publication of the International Ladies’ Garment Workers’ Union ILGWU from 1919 to 1995. Editions of Justice were published in English, Italian, Spanish and Yiddish. Gerechtigkeit was the Yiddish-language edition.” (bit.ly/3x2FGSL)
• (Saying) “ Nisht nor iz gerechtigkeit blind; es iz meyndlas aun umberakhmonesdik/Not only is justice blind; it’s mindless and heartless.” (context.reverso.net/)
• Grechtigkeit is synonymous with “tzedakah” in Hebrew. In response to a false claim that Jews have no word for charity, a proper retort is, “We call it tzedakah – justice.” ... “Jews do not practice charity, and the concept is virtually nonexistent in Jewish tradition.” (bit.ly/3p97Fxj)
