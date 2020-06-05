Yiddish Vinkl for June 5

Shlekht / Shlekhter (SHLEKHT-turr)

Meaning: bad

• “A shlekhter sholem iz beser vi a guter krig/ A bad peace is better than a good war.” (bit.ly/2zIsv18)

• “Cohabitation is ‘shlekht’ for women’s health. Dietitians have found that women tend to gain weight once they move in with male partners. Living with a male seemed to put pressure on females to consume more of the unhealthy choices. However, females had a positive influence on the diets of the males.” (bit.ly/2TOsj79)

• “Az der man iz tsu gut far der velt iz er shlekht farn vayb / When a man is too good for the world, he’s bad for his wife.” (bit.ly/3gCBm5d)

• “Di gantse velt iz a kholem – nor beser a guter kholem eyder a shlekhter. The whole world is a dream – but better a good dream than a bad one.” (bit.ly/3cgyaZi)

