Yiddish Vinkl for June 9

Neshome (nesh-O-meh)
Meaning: soul
• “Vi zeyf farn guf, azoy zaynen trern for der neshome./Like soap for the body, so are tears for the soul.” (bit.ly/3IVs1Fj)
• (Yiddish curse) “Dayn neshome zol arayngeyn in a kats un a hunt zol ir a bis ton./May your soul enter a cat and may a dog bite it.” (bit.ly/43nCem9)
• “Rabbi Shlomo Carlebach, was nicknamed The Dancing Rabbi, The Singing Rabbi, or even The Hippie Rabbi. He preferred to say, ‘I’m the street rabbi.’ And so he was – singing, playing, whistling, smiling, shedding a tear, and ‘mit a sakh neshome’ (soulfully).” (bit.ly/3NaQRDF)
• “A khaye hot oykh a neshome. An animal also has a soul.” (Quote from Isaac Bashevis Singer; bit.ly/3FAqFOz)
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.