Yiddish Vinkl for March 10

Chapen (CHAH-pn; with guttural ch)
Meaning: catch
(Yiddish curse)-“Zol dir chapen a chaleryeh! Or, “May you catch a case of cholera!” (bit.ly/3ZMfsSP)
• “Zol dich chapen beim boych./You should get (catch) a stomach cramp.” (bit.ly/3JeUsP8)
• “Gey pamelekh. Geshvindkeit is nor gut floi tsu chapen./Go slowly. Speed is only good for catching flies.” (bit.ly/3hYrgOt)
• “A kats vos myauket ken keyn mayz nit chapen./A meowing cat catches no mice.”(yiddishwit.com/gallery/meow.html)
• "Mit honik ken men chapen mer fligen vi mit essik./With honey you can catch more flies than with vinegar." (bit.ly/3YjjYqI)
