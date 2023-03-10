Yiddish Vinkl for March 10

Chapen (CHAH-pn; with guttural ch)

Meaning: catch

(Yiddish curse)-“Zol dir chapen a chaleryeh! Or, “May you catch a case of cholera!” (bit.ly/3ZMfsSP)

• “Zol dich chapen beim boych./You should get (catch) a stomach cramp.” (bit.ly/3JeUsP8)

• “Gey pamelekh. Geshvindkeit is nor gut floi tsu chapen./Go slowly. Speed is only good for catching flies.” (bit.ly/3hYrgOt)

• “A kats vos myauket ken keyn mayz nit chapen./A meowing cat catches no mice.”(yiddishwit.com/gallery/meow.html)

• “Mit honik ken men chapen mer fligen vi mit essik./With honey you can catch more flies than with vinegar.” (bit.ly/3YjjYqI)on, he puts a Hebrew word in his mouth.” (kadimah.org)

Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.

