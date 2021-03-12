Yiddish Vinkl for March 12

Leben (LAY-bn)
Meaning: to live; life
• “Leben vi Got in Odes/ Living like God in Odessa” – (i.e. because noone bothers God there): Yiddish saying that became slang for
having a good time. “More than a third Jewish, the city …. boasted freedom, economic opportunity and ethnic diversity, but little religious orthodoxy.” (See bit.ly/3kNXSKS) Note: In the 19th century, Odessa was the world’s largest wheat exporter and the second-largest was Milan, Ohio.
• “A leben ahf dein kop!: Words of praise like, Well said. Well done. (Literaure, A long life on your head.)” (thomer.com/yiddish/#L)
• “Yiddish elevates wicked sarcasm, cursing and wonderful sounds. For example, I heard my grandmother telling people with a big smile, ‘Abi gezunt dos leben ken men zikh ale mol nemen’ … sounds wonderful, but translates as “stay healthy (have health in life), because you can kill yourself later.” (bit.ly/3qi7TBb)
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.