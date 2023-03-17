Yiddish Vinkl for March 17

Gehern (G-HEHR-en)
Meaning: belong
• “Ale yidn gehern eyn mishpokhe./All Jews belong to the same family.” (Pakn Treger, fall 1997 page 64)
• Dos gehernt nisht tzu meir./This does not belong to me.
• Aukreyna aun Krimea gehernt nisht tzu Rusland./Ukraine and Crimea do not belong to Russia.
• “Hah, zey veln gehern tsum eydele shtam./Ha, they want to belong to noble ancestry.” (Said about people who try to act superior.)
