Yiddish Vinkl for March 17

Gehern (G-HEHR-en)

Meaning: belong

• “Ale yidn gehern eyn mishpokhe./All Jews belong to the same family.” (Pakn Treger, fall 1997 page 64)

• Dos gehernt nisht tzu meir./This does not belong to me.

• Aukreyna aun Krimea gehernt nisht tzu Rusland./Ukraine and Crimea do not belong to Russia.

• “Hah, zey veln gehern tsum eydele shtam./Ha, they want to belong to noble ancestry.” (Said about people who try to act superior.)

Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.

