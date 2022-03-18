Yiddish Vinkl for March 18

Farbrekhn (far-BREHK-en)
Meaning: crime
• “Farbrekhn krig (war crime): e.g. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s bombing of a children’s hospital in Ukraine.
• “Mir Vorenen: dos Hitleristishe farbrekhn tor nisht fargesn vern”/ “We warn: The Crimes of Hitlerism Must Not Be Forgotten”: example of Holocaust remembrance during the era of the Adolf Eichmann trial where the process of ‘remembering’ placed living Nazis on trial for their crimes; published in Soviet-controlled Poland where Soviets downplayed the Jews as victims, and substituted the word ‘Hitlerism’ for ‘Holocaust.’ (zvab-com)
• (Comment on a scene from the movie, “Schindler’s List,” showing a blonde child in a red coat wandering in the street): “The girl in ‘royt’ (red) represents the purity, the innocence, walking unnoticed through the Nazis; she witnesses their every “farbrekhn (crime).” (haruth.com/mw/royt.htm)
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.