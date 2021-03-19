Yiddish Vinkl for March 19

Schlump (shluhmp)
Meaning: an unkempt person, a loser
• “The film makes its star (Denzel Washington) look schlumpy and old in the early scenes ... but we just know that the schlumpiness can’t be a permanent state” (From review of the new movie, “The Little Things,” found without translation in the conservative National Review magazine, no less (nationalreview.com, Feb. 22).
• “You don’t want to dress up too much, but you don’t want to be a schlump,” designer Michael Kors said; (comment on how to dress appropriately in InStyle magazine, August 2006).
• “My dapper dad took a dim view of sloppily-dressed people, whom he described as schlamposh, a Hungarianised adjective stemming from the Yiddish schlump, meaning a slob. I inherited this word from him, to the point where it’s always the one that springs to mind when observing a slovenly individual. It’s the perfect, onomatopoeic word.” (bit.ly/3cwsbBU)
• “Shlump is a valid word in Scrabble, scoring 13 points.” (1word.ws/shlump)
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.