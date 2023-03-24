Yiddish Vinkl for March 24

Oykh (OICH- with guttural ch)
Meaning: even, also
• “Mit der tsayt lernt men a ber oykh oys tantsn. / With time one can also teach a bear to dance.” (yiddishwit.com/gallery/bear.html)
• “Bemokem she-eyn ish iz a hering oykh a fish. / Where there is no worthy man, even a herring is a fish.”(Meaning when the best is not available, an inferior substitute will do, bit.ly/3TrclgU)
• “Az men hot lib dos vayb hot men oykh lib ir mishpokhe. / When he loves his wife he also loves her family.” (From “Yiddish Wisdom for Marriage,” by Chronicle Books, Rae Meltzer (Translator, bit.ly/3JRCWAD))
• “Nit keyn entfer iz oykh an entfer. / No answer is also an answer.” (bit.ly/3Z1yBPV)
• “A khaye hot oykh a neshome. An animal also has a soul.” (Quote from Isaac Bashevis Singer; bit.ly/3FAqFOz)
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.