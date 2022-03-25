Yiddish Vinkl for March 25

Yener (YEH-nur)
Meaning: another, other
• “Az ich vel zein vi yener, ver vet zein vi ich?/ If I would be like someone else, who will be like me?”(Ziga Media LLC, Darien, Conn., 2013)
• “Fun Yener Zayt Taykh”/On the Other Side of the River”: a mayse (story) by Chaver-Paver published in 1930 by Farlag “Haverim” in New York. (yiddishbookcenter.org)
• “Dinah, oder, A gast fon yener velt / Dina, or, A visitor from the hereafter (other world).” Title of an opera advertised on a Yiddish theater placard in New York in the 1890s.
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.