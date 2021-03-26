Yiddish Vinkl for March 26

Yenta, Yente (YEHN-tuh)
Meaning: one who meddles, busybody
• Pandemic Yiddish: New Yorkers who can’t get a vaccine appointment are calling on the “Vaccine Yenta,” the adopted name of a 29-year-old Jewish woman who books appointments for friends and relatives. (See “A Fairy Godmother to the Vaccine Have-Nots,” The New Yorker Magazine, March 1)
• “Jacob Adler, under the penname B. Kovner, wrote a humor column featuring the charac-ter Yente Telebende, a henpecking wife, – that spawned the creation of the term a “yente,” mean-ing a gossip”(bit.ly/3cS7K2q)
• “Rent-a-Yenta, professional housecleaning service in Seattle, Wash.: ‘If you find that you have spent too much time sitting on your tuches, or you are just an extremely busy person who needs a little help from a company that will come in like a whirling dervish, leaving your house spotless and cleaner than even your mother-in-law could leave it, then you need Rent-a-Yenta”’ (rentayentaseattle.com/)
• “The public park where my retired Holocaust-survivor grandparents hung out and played card games with their gabby friends was known as the yente center (centeh?).” (bit.ly/31bkSup)
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.