Yiddish Vinkl for March 3

Shtrofn/ Shtrof

Meaning: to punish/punishment

• “Az got vil shtrofn an apikoyres git er im a frum vayb./When God wants to punish an unbeliever, He gives him a pious wife.” (bit.ly/3IU9oSr).

• “Farbrekhen un Shtrof ” (“Crime and Punishment,” written 1896, one of the great novels by Russian writer Fyodor Dostoevsky.

• “Quote for today (or better night 3 a.m.) ‘A nacht on shlof iz di gresteh shtrof’”/A night without sleep is the greatest punishment. (Fund on Twitter).

• “Az got vil shtrofn an am-orets, leygt er im a loshn-koydesh-vort in moyl arayn./When god wants to punish an ignorant person, he puts a Hebrew word in his mouth.” (kadimah.org)

Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.

How do you feel about this article?

Choose from the options below.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you