Shtrofn/ Shtrof
Meaning: to punish/punishment
• “Az got vil shtrofn an apikoyres git er im a frum vayb./When God wants to punish an unbeliever, He gives him a pious wife.” (bit.ly/3IU9oSr).
• “Farbrekhen un Shtrof ” (“Crime and Punishment,” written 1896, one of the great novels by Russian writer Fyodor Dostoevsky.
• “Quote for today (or better night 3 a.m.) ‘A nacht on shlof iz di gresteh shtrof’”/A night without sleep is the greatest punishment. (Fund on Twitter).
• “Az got vil shtrofn an am-orets, leygt er im a loshn-koydesh-vort in moyl arayn./When god wants to punish an ignorant person, he puts a Hebrew word in his mouth.” (kadimah.org)
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.