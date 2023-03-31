Yiddish Vinkl for March 31

Unter (OON-tur)
Meaning: under
• “One of the most beautiful songs to have come out of the Vilna ghetto, ‘Unter Dayne Vayse Shtern’ (Under Your White Stars) was written 1941. Directly addressing God, the lyrics express the agony of the current situation and call out for help and acknowledgment, beginning with these lines: ‘Unter dayne vayse shtern/Shtrek tsu mir dayn vayse hant/Mayne verter zaynen trern/Viln ruen in dayn hant.’ (translation) ‘Under Your white stars/Stretch to me Your white hand/My words are tears/That want to rest in Your hand.” (bit.ly/42KtmXV)
•“Halt es unter fir oygen. Keep it under four eyes, meaning keep it just between us.” (See “Yiddish Sayings and English Equivalents,” by Ruth Rubin, bit.ly/3lGIEvV)
Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.