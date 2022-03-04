Yiddish Vinkl for March 4

Regn (REH-gen)

Meaning: rain

• “A gast iz vi a regn. Az er doyert tsu lang, vert er a last. – A guest is like rain. If he stays too long, he becomes a burden.” (bit.ly/3tfbnHY)

• “Gekhaft in di regn? dingen a shirem.” / (“Caught in the rain? Rent an umbrella.” Ad from issue of the New York Yiddish newspaper Die Wahrheit, for a start-up umbrella rental company, National Umbrella Service Company, Inc. “All one had to do was pay the two dollar per year subscription fee and you could borrow, return, fix or exchange a broken umbrella on the spot at no extra cost.” (bit.ly/3M8fKNy)

• Songs about regn: “Zingen in dos regn/ Singing in the Rain;” – “Yeder mol es regnt, es regnt peniz fun himl/ Every time it rains, it rains pennies from heaven” – Ikh vel dir lib habn vi keyner hat dikh nisht lib kum reyen oder shaynen/ I’m gonna love you like no one loves you come rain or come shine / “Regndike teg aun montik shtendik makh mikh troyerig – Rainy days and Mondays always get me down.”

Shaker Heights resident Harold Ticktin prepares “Yiddish Vinkl” for the Cleveland Jewish News.

